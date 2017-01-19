Longford face Leitrim

Frank McNamee’s Longford U-21 football side will face Leitrim in the Hastings Cup Tournament semi-final on Friday night (January 20) at 8pm in Allen Park, Newtownforbes.

Helped by goals from Shane Kenny and Aidan McElligott, Longford came from behind and ultimately had five points to spare, 2-13 to 1-11, over neighbours Roscommon in their final Group 2 game played at McGann Park, Kenagh last Friday. See Page 69 for report.

Longford, meanwhile, concluded their Bord na Móna O’Byrne Cup campaign last week with victories over Offaly and IT Carlow. See match reports inside on pages 70 & 71.

Denis Connerton’s charges can now focus their attention on the opening round of the Allianz NFL Division 3 where on Sunday, February 5 they renew rivalry with Pat Flanagan’s Offaly in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

On Sunday next, January 22, Longford hurlers open their Bord na Mona Kehoe Cup campaign against Maynooth University at 2pm in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.