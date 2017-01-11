Offaly next up for Longford

The Longford senior footballers will be bidding to bounce back from the 1-15 to 0-12 defeat against Kildare in Newbridge last weekend when they take on Offaly in the Bord Na Mona O’Byrne Cup Round 2 game in Newtowncashel tonight (Wednesday), throw-in 7.30pm.

While Offaly opted to experiment against Carlow IT on Sunday last in fielding without the entire Rhode contingent (rested after reaching the Leinster Club Final in December), the understrength faithful county still cruised to a landslide 29-point win (5-18 to 0-4).

Full-forward Nigel Dunne inflicted a lot of damage with the regular attacker shooting 1-7 (two frees) in the first half before he was replaced at half-time and Offaly manager Pat Flanagan used a total of 25 players in a flying start to the new season.

While Flanagan is hardly placing too much emphasis on the O’Byrne Cup, his side will be intent on scoring another win over Longford who lost to Offaly in both the National League and Leinster Championship last year.

With the counties clashing again in the far more important Division 3 league opener at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday February 5, a cagey affair is expected between the familiar foes in the O'Byrne Cup and hopefully the home supporters will have something to shout about.

2016 Longford GAA Awards

St Mary’s Granard legend Rogie Martin was inducted into the Longford GAA Hall of Fame at the 2016 Longford Leader/Longford GAA All Stars Gala Presentation function in the Arms Hotel on Saturday night last.

Guests rose to their feet and accorded a rousing ovation to Rogie as he made his way up to the stage to accept his award.

Fellow Granard clubman Seamus Finnan had the honour of introducing Rogie and spoke about his distinguished GAA career as a player with St Mary’s and Longford and also reflected on the great success that Rogie enjoyed as a trainer, not forgetting his role as a respected referee. You can listen to Seamus in the audio on the Leader GAA website and other audio pieces from the big event.

The award winners on the night were:

Hall of Fame - Rogie Martin (St Mary’s Granard)

Senior Player of the Year - James McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

Intermediate Player of the Year - Willie Skelly (St Brigid's Killashee)

Intermediate 'B'/Junior Player of the Year: Ciaran Keogh (Killoe Emmet Og)

Ladies Player of the Year: Jacinta Brady (Killoe)

Hurler of the Year: Seamus Hannon (Wolfe Tones Mostrim)