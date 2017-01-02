Longford GAA All Stars Awards Night on January 7

After their magnificent achievement in winning the county senior football championship title for the first time in 66 years, Mullinalaghta featured most prominently in the Leader coupon voting process for the 2016 Team of the Championship with nine of their players selected for the Longford version of the All-Stars Awards.

After losing out to Killoe in the 2014 title decider, St Columba’s eventually made the breakthrough this season on their way to capturing the coveted Connolly Cup for a historic first time and will have Shane Mulligan, Donal McElligott, Conan Brady, John Keegan, Gary Rogers, James McGivney, David McGivney, Jayson Matthews and Rian Brady honoured at the annual Gala Awards Night in the Longford Arms Hotel on Saturday week January 7.

There is some more good news for the north Longford club as two of their players, James McGivney and Gary Rogers, have been nominated for the 2016 County Senior Football Championship Player of the Year with Robbie Smyth (Abbeylara) also on the shortlist for the top individual award.

Smyth was the chief marksman as his club reached the senior football final for the second year in succession and he has been selected on the 2016 Team of the Championship along with three other Abbeylara players - Colm P Smyth, Michael McHugh and goalkeeper Damien O’Connor.

Completing the 2016 Team of the Championship are Diarmuid Masterson (Dromard) and Padraig McCormack (Killoe Emmet Og), the driving force for their clubs who lost out to Abbeylara and Mullinalaghta respectively in the championship semi-finals.

Nominated in the Intermediate Player of the Year category are Andrew Farrell (Cashel), Dessie Reynolds (Sean Connolly’s) and Willie Skelly, a key figure on the St Brigid’s Killashee team that won the Gerry Hennessy Cup this season.

Killoe Emmet Og, winners of the Intermediate ‘B’ title in a competition that replaced the Junior Championship, dominated the voting process in this category with three of their players - Ger Carberry, Ciaran Keogh and Joe McCormack - nominated for the Intermediate ‘B’ Player of the Year award.

Jacinta Brady (Killoe), Mairead Reynolds (Dromard) and Leanne Keegan (Mostrim) are the nominees for the Ladies Player of the Year Award. All three played for Longford in the terrific win over Antrim in the All-Ireland Junior Final at Croke Park at the end of September with Ardagh’s Leanne a member of the Mostrim team that reached the county senior final for a historic first time in 2016 but ended up losing against Jacinta’s Killoe side. Mairead was a key figure on the Dromard team that won the county ladies junior title this year.

Shortlisted for the senior hurling championship player of the year award are Seamus Hannon (Wolfe Tones), Karl Murray (Longford Slashers), who plays club football with Young Grattans, and Gerard Moore (Clonguish).

Longford Leader readers are invited to text vote their preferred player for the coveted Players of the Championships’ titles. Revenues from the text lines will go to the nominated charities and the five individual award winners will be announced at the Gala Awards Night on Saturday January 7.

Tickets for the Longford GAA All-Stars Awards Night can be obtained by contacting the chief organiser, County Board Officer (Central Council Delegate)

Michael Carrigy on 087-2915072.