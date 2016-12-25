Longford Leader sport: EPD Bursary awards presented

Seven Elite Player Development (EPD) players were presented with their bursary - an initiative under the 20/20 Vision For Longford Development Plan - at a function in Longford Slashers on Saturday, December 10.

The seven players were: Enda Macken (Colmcille), Kevin Sorohan (Rathcline), Micheal Hughes (Killoe), Nigel Rabbitte (Abbeylara), Petee Hanley (Clonguish), Rian Brady (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s) and Ronan Sweeney (Clonguish).

The presentation night was a huge success and a very special occasion for these players, their families and clubs.

There were over 70 people in attendance including sponsors Bord na Móna, C & D Foods and some sponsors who wished to remain anonymous, as well as members of the Longford GAA County Board Executive.

This is the first year of the scheme and no doubt this will have a very positive impact on these seven lads and their families. Each bursary is worth €750.