Specsavers Longford supports Healthy Eye Awareness Week

During Healthy Eye Awareness Week, January 16 - 22, Specsavers in Longford is raising awareness of the importance of regular eye tests in helping reduce preventable sight loss.

An eye examination at an opticians provides a comprehensive health assessment of the eyes and can detect signs of a number of sight-threatening conditions, including cataracts and glaucoma, which if detected early can be more successfully treated.

Specsavers Longford store director Keith McCallion said: “We want to help educate people about the importance of looking after our eyes, as the gift of sight is something that many of us take for granted.

“Many of us resolve to improve our lifestyle in the New Year, yet few of us probably think about booking an eye test as part of that. But this campaign is not just about focusing on eye health for one week in January, it is about making your eyes a priority for 2017 and spreading the importance of eye health to your family, friends and colleagues.”

Optometrists recommend people have eye tests every two years.

Keith continued: “Far beyond assessing how well you can see and if you would benefit from glasses, an eye test provides a broad health assessment. In our store we introduced free digital retinal photography as part of our regular eye tests several years ago, allowing us to detect and monitor many conditions, including glaucoma, diabetes, high blood pressure and in extreme cases, tumours.

“Cutting edge eyecare technology is found throughout the store, including Digital Precision Eyecare, a new way of selecting and fitting customers’ glasses using imaging software on tablet devices.”

What's even better, is that with Specsavers you can now book your eye test within seconds online by simply visiting our website here:

