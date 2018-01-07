All the weekend's Combined Counties Football League Results

Busy start to the new year for the CCFL

CCFL Results

FAI Under 17 Cup 3rd Round

Portlaoise 1 Manulla FC 4;

Under 17 Premier Division
Clara Town 1 Tullamore Town 3;
Edenderry Town 3 Melview FC 9;

Under 19 Premier Division
Monksland Utd 1 Edenderry Town 3;

Under 19 Division 1
St Aengus 1 Portlaoise 7;
Kenagh Utd 2 Banagher Utd 6;
Abbeyleix Ath 5 Mucklagh 0;

Combined Counties Cup 2nd Round
Grange Utd 3 Moate Rangers 1 aet;
Colmcille Celtic 3 Newtown FC 1;
Towerhill Rovers 3 St Aengus 1;

Combined Counties Shield 1st Round
Maryborough 2 Rosenallis 4;

Combined Counties Shield 2nd Round
St Cormacs Ath 5 Derry Rovers 2;

Senior Division
Tullamore Town 4 Rosenallis 1;
Clara Town 2 Willow Park 2;

Division 1 Saturday
Ballymahon 1 Camlin Utd 4;

Division 2
Stradbally Town 2 Clonown Rovers 1;

Womens Division
Willow Park 2 Birr Town 1;

