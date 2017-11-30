Longford Town prepare for 2018 SSE Airtricity League First Division which will kick-off on Friday 23 February

With 36 league games in the Premier Division campaign, next season will start on Friday, February 16 while the First Division season with 27 league games will kick-off a week later on Friday, February 23.

In the First Division, the 2nd/3rd/4th placed clubs will go into the promotion/relegation play-offs at the end of the season. The team which finishes fourth will play the team which finishes third and the winner of that tie will face the team which finishes second. The winner of that tie will then play the team which finishes ninth in the Premier Division in the final promotion/relegation play-off, with all play-offs played over two legs.

The champions of the First Division will be guaranteed automatic promotion to the Premier Division where they will replace the team which finishes bottom of the table in the top tier.

Hopefully, Longford Town will achieve at least a play-off spot and manager Neale Fenn is planning ahead for next season.

The mid-season break will take place from Saturday, June 16 to Thursday, June 28 and there are no midweek league fixtures scheduled in the First Division.

The Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Final is set for Sunday, November 4 at the Aviva Stadium. The EA SPORTS Cup Final will take place on Saturday, September 15.