Check how Longford clubs fared out...all the weekend's Combined Counties Football League results
Ballymahon and Camlin Utd slam home fourteen goals between them
Under 17 Premier Division
Melview FC 2 Edenderry Town 1;
Rahanine FC 1 Tullamore Town 9;
Clara Town 1 Willow Park 3;
Under 17 Division 1
Willow Park B 2 East Galway Utd 0;
St Francis 0 Mullingar Athletic 5;
St Aengus 4 Mucklagh FC 0;
Stradbally Town 2 Ballymahon 3;
Under 19 Premier Division
Birr Town 0 Portlaoise 3;
Mullingar Athletic 2 Emo Celtic 5;
Under 19 Division 1
Clonaslee Utd 1 St Aengus 2;
Kilbeggan 1 Kenagh Utd 3;
Abbeyleix Ath 3 Mountmellick Utd 2;
Senior Division
Mullingar Town 2 Ballinahown 2;
Birr Town 3 Willow Park 3;
Mullingar Ath 2 Monksland Utd 3;
Tullamore Town 2 Clara Town 1;
Division 1
Walsh Island Shamrocks 6 Mountmellick Utd 3;
Derry Rovers 6 Moydow FC 1;
Towerhill Rovers 3 Horseleap Utd 0;
Raheen 0 Portlaoise Shamrocks 4;
Gentex 3 Coolraine 2;
Division 1 Saturday
Ballymahon 5 Longford Wanderers 2;
Camlin Utd 9 Newtown FC 2;
Castlepollard Celtic 1 UCL Harps 2;
Division 2
Kinnegad Juniors 2 Stradbally Town 3;
O’Moore FC 5 Gallen Utd 2;
Highfield Utd 3 Gallen Utd 1;
Portarlington Town 4 FC Killoe 0;
Division 3
St Carthages Ath 0 Geashill Utd 2;
Maryborough FC 2 Banagher Utd 5;
Monksland Utd 2 Derry Rovers 1;
Clara Town 1 St Aengus 1;
Division 3 Saturday
Cavan Rovers 4 Moate Rangers 0;
Raharney Utd 2 Colmcille Celtic 4;
Division 4
Rosenallis 0 Cloneygowan Celtic 3;
Mountmellick Celtic 3 Kenagh Utd 0;
Womens Division
Bealnamulla 1 Killeigh B 1;
