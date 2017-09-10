All the weekend's CCFL results - see how Longford teams fared out
Click through for view all the results from Week 3
CCFL Results
Combined Counties Football League Results Week 3
U-17 Premier Division
Clara Town 5, Portlaoise 1; Edenderry Town 1, Willow Park 3; Rahanine 2, Melview 5;
U-17 Division 1
St Francis 1, Stradbally Town 2; Willow Park 4, St Aengus 1;
U-19 Premier Division
Monksland Utd 8, Mullingar Ath 3; Hodson Bay 2, Emo Celtic 5; Portlaoise 2, Edenderry Town 1;
U-19 Division 1
Banagher Utd 2, Abbeyleix Ath 1; Portlaoise 3, Kilbeggan 2;
Senior Division
Ballinahown 2, Clonaslee Utd 2, Birr Town 0, Mullingar Ath 0; Rosenallis 2, Clara Town 5;
Division 1
Horseleap Utd 1, Mountmellick Utd 1; Walsh Island Shamrocks 2, Derry Rovers 3; Raheen FC 0, Moydow FC 4; Portlaoise Shamrocks 2, Towerhill Rovers 1;
Division 1 Saturday
Ballymahon 4, Castlepollard Celtic 2; Camlin Utd 3, Grange Utd 1; Longford Wanderers 4, UCL Harps 3;
Division 2
FC Killoe 2, Portarlington Town 1; Moate Celtic 2, Stradbally Town 4; O’Moore FC 2, Birr Town 0; Gallen Utd 2, Clonown Rovers 3;
Division 3
Clara Town 3, Banagher Utd 0; Monksland Utd 5, Ballinagar 1; Derry Rovers 1, Maryborough FC 1; BBC Utd 3, Geashill FC 3; St Aengus 0, St Carthages Ath 2;
Division 3 Saturday
Colmcille Celtic 3, Gaels Utd 0; Raharney Utd 1, Moate Rangers 1;
Division 4
Mountmellick Celtic 0, Cloneygowan Celtic 2; Riverside FC 5, Rosenallis 1; Clonmore Utd 2, Kenagh Utd 2; Abbeyleix Ath 1, Ballinahown 4;
Womens Division
Killeigh A 7, Bealnamulla 1;
