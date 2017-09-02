Longford Town conquer Cabinteely to extend unbeaten run

Longford Town moved up to fourth in the First Division table with a fine victory away to Cabinteely on Friday night, the fourth win in a row for Neale Fenn’s in-form side.

Cabinteely . . . 0 Longford Town . . . 2

Sam Verdon gave the Town the lead in the 39th minute and David O’Sullivan scored the second goal in the 83rd minute at the Stradbrook grounds. Longford keeper Jack Brady also saved Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters’ penalty in the first minute of second half stoppage time.

Longford played some lovely football and under Neale Fenn several players have been revitalised and the team play with a confident swagger; something that hasn’t been seen in a while.

CABINTEELY: Mick Kelly; Karl Byrne, Kevin Knight, Conor Keeley, Conor Earley; Jack Watson, Gareth McCaffrey, Christian Lotefa, Dean Casey; Kieran Waters, Ryan Swan.

Subs:- Steven Ball for McCaffrey (half-time), Joe Doyle for Casey and Paul Fox for Earley (76 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Jack Brady; Karl Chambers, Noel Haverty, Daniel O’Reilly, Tristan Noack-Hofmann; Don Cowan, Dean Zambra, Kealan Dillon, Sam Verdon, Alan Kehoe; David O’Sullivan

Subs:- Jake Kelly for Verdon (53 mins); Kaleem Simon for Kehoe (63 mins); Peter Hopkins for Cowan (77 mins).

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).

Full match report in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday