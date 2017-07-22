Longford Town take Wexford to get back on the winning trail

Longford Town bounced back from their defeat at home to league leaders Waterford last weekend in getting the better of bottom club Wexford at Ferrycarrig Park on Friday night.

Wexford FC . . . 1 Longford Town . . . 2

New signing Sam Verdon was on the scoresheet with Tristan Noack-Hofmann grabbing the second goal before Thomas Croke pulled a goal back for Wexford in the 69th minute.

The Town had to play the final 14 minutes of the game with 10 men after substitute Kealan Dillon was sent off, nine minutes after he was brought on, but they held out for a hard win that moves them up to fourth in the First Division table.

WEXFORD FC: Corey Chambers; Conor Dunne, Ross Kenny, Owen McCormack, Andrew O’Connor; Mark Slater, Thomas Croke, Mikey Byrne, Dean Kelly; Aaron Dobbs, Shane Dunne.

Subs:- Eoin Potter for S Dunne (59 mins); Adam O’Rourke for Kelly (59 mins); Danny Doyle for Croke (82 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Paul Skinner; Aidan Friel, Noel Haverty, Daniel O’Reilly, Tristan Noack-Hofmann; Karl Chambers, Dean Zambra, Sam Verdon, Kevin O’Connor; Jake Kelly, Don Cowan.

Subs:- Cody Mulhall for Verdon (64 mins); Kealan Dillon for Chambers (69 mins); Gavin Boyne for Cowan (89 mins).

Referee: Andrew Mullally (Waterford).