Unbeaten run continues as Longford Town have to settle for a point in the draw away to UCD

Longford Town extended their unbeaten run to six games in the Airtricity League First Division as they picked up their first point of the season against UCD in the scoreless draw at the Belfield Bowl on Friday night but this was a game they should have won.

UCD . . . 0 Longford Town . . . 0

The Town are finding it so hard to score goals all season and it was the same old story in the frustrating 0-0 stalemate with Neale Fenn’s side currently 14 points adrift of the table toppers Waterford FC who were the visitors to City Calling Stadium on Saturday night next.

Longford created several chances throughout the game but just couldn’t put them away. With Shelbourne winning away to Athlone Town, the result against UCD saw the Town drop to fifth in the table with nine fixtures remaining.

UCD: Niall Corbett; Josh Collins, Evan Osam, Liam Scales, Maxim Kougoun; Daniel Tobin, Greg Sloggett, Timmy Molloy, Jason McClelland; Georgie Kelly, Daire O’Connor.

Subs:- Ben Hanrahan for Collins (64 mins); Cian Kavanagh for Molloy (75 mins); Rob Manley for Kelly (84 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Paul Skinner; Aidan Friel, Noel Haverty, Daniel O’Reilly, Tristan Noack-Hofmann; Kevin O’Connor, Dean Zambra, Karl Chambers, Gavin Boyne; Don Cowan, Jake Kelly.

Subs:- Enda Curran for Cowan (73 mins); Cody Mulhall for Boyne (78 mins); Mark Langtry for Friel (87 mins).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).