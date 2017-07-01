Winning start for new Longford Town manager Neale Fenn

Longford Town left it very late to score the only goal of the game against Cabinteely at City Calling Stadium on Saturday night but all that matters is the result in a winning start for new manager Neale Fenn.

Longford Town . . . 1 Cabinteely FC . . . 0

Watched by the official attendance of 327, the Town were frustrated in their attempts to find a way past the excellent opposing keeper Mick Kelly but they eventually broke the deadlock in the 84th minute with a cracking strike from defender Daniel O’Reilly.

The loyal Longford supporters went home happy in the knowledge that their side have now extended their unbeaten run to five games in closing the gap on First Division league leaders Waterford FC to 12 points and who are the opposition for the next game at City Calling Stadium on Saturday week, July 15.

Longford Town are away to UCD on Friday night next and will be approaching this tough fixture in a confident frame of mind.

LONGFORD TOWN: Paul Skinner, Aidan Friel, Noel Haverty, Daniel O’Reilly, Tristan Noack-Hofmann, Kealan Dillon, Kevin O’Connor, Dean Zambra, Karl Chambers, Jake Kelly, Don Cowan.

Subs:- Enda Curran for Dillon and Cody Mulhall for Cowan (60 mins).