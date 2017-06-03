Longford Town fail to capitalise as the nine men of Shelbourne hold out in scoreless draw

It was back to the same old story as Longford Town somehow failed to score against Shelbourne who succeeded in holding out for a draw despite ending up with nine players on the pitch in the Airtricity League First Division clash at Tolka Park on Friday evening.

Airtricity League First Division - Round 15

Shelbourne . . . 0 Longford Town . . . 0

It was back to the same old story as Longford Town somehow failed to score against Shelbourne who succeeded in holding out for a draw despite ending up with nine players on the pitch in the Airtricity League First Division clash at Tolka Park on Friday evening last.

With Alan Mathews no longer the manager following his dramatic departure from the post in the aftermath of the impressive 5-0 win over Wexford FC at City Calling Stadium the previous week, Gary Cronin was in caretaker charge for the last fixture before the mid-season break and was left bitterly disappointed with this bleak result considering the significant numerical advantage.

Shels played most of the second half with just nine men after former Town player James O’Brien was sent-off before the break while David O’Leary was also branded with a red card in the 57th minute as rash tackles were punished by Northern Ireland referee Jamie Robinson.

Frustrated Longford just could not find a way to break the deadlock in this rather dull and dour affair with Shels keeper Dean Delany and defender Derek Prendergast making blocks on the line while Dylan McGlade was most unfortunate not to score the winning goal for the Town when he struck a shot against the crossbar in the second half.

SHELBOURNE: Dean Delany; Adam O’Connor, Alan Byrne, Derek Prendergast, Niall Lanigan; Dylan Kavanagh, Mark Hughes, James O’Brien, David O’Leary; Adam Evans, James English.

Subs:- Jack Tuite for Lanigan (71 mins); Aaron Ashe for English (89 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Paul Skinner; Aidan Friel, Daniel O’Reilly, Stephen Walsh, Tristan Noack-Hofmann; Dylan McGlade, Kevin O’Connor, Dean Zambra, Kealan Dillon; Jake Kelly, Gavin Boyne.

Sub:- Karl Chambers for Boyne (66 mins).

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Northern Ireland).