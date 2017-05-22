Clara Town conquer Camlin United in Counties Cup Final

Despite playing the majority of the final with ten men, Clara Town still succeeded in winning the Counties Cup as they got the better of Longford side Camlin United in what can only be described as a fantastic game of football at the Mullingar Athletic grounds on Saturday evening last.

CCFL Counties Cup Final



Clara Town (Offaly) . . . 4 Camlin United (Longford) . . . 2

The first real moment of note came after 16 minutes when a delightful ball by Eddie Nevin played in Ruairi Clarke who was taken down by Clara goalkeeper JP Slammon outside the box. The referee Paul Tone, who was replaced by Declan Foran early on through injury, decided the foul to be worthy of a straight red card.

Although down to ten men, Clara Town took the lead twice but Camlin United got back on level terms with goals from Andrew Kelly (a brilliant finish) and Ruairi Clarke after Eddie Nevin had a penalty saved in the 50th minute.

The Offaly outfit turned to super sub JJ Colsh for inspiration and he duly delivered scoring two goals in the 71st and 79th minutes to clinch the Counties Cup for Clara.

CLARA TOWN: JP Slammon; Kyle Stewart, Noel Buckley, Sean Moran, Pa Smith; Thomas Deehan, Alan Kelly, Stephen Deehan, George Robbins; Luke Dignam, Josh Fleming.

Subs:- Robert Moran for Robbins (16 minutes); Ritchie Slammon for Kelly (52 mins); JJ Colsh for Stewart (67 minutes); Dean Minnock for Fleming (82 mins): Kelr Mannering for S Deehan (86 mins).

CAMLIN UNITED: Colm Farrell; Darragh Doherty, Piotr Szczerbowski, Paul Doherty, Niall Kelly; Eddie Nevin, Martin Tarmey, Andrew Kelly, Robbie Clarke; Ruairi Clarke, Frankie McMahon.

Sub:- Sean Clarke for McMahon (67 mins).

Referee: Paul Tone.

Full match report and pictures in this week’s Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday