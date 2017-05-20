Defeat away to Waterford leaves lowly Longford Town 15 points behind the league leaders

Struggling to make any sort of impact in the First Division all season and a cause of great concern for manager Alan Mathews, the tale of woe continued for Longford Town as they lost out to table toppers Waterford at the RSC on Friday evening.

SSE Airtricity League First Division - Round 13

Waterford . . . 1 Longford Town . . . 0

Few can argue with the fact that the midlanders league title hopes are now in tatters following this severe setback which leaves them 15 points behind the firm promotion favourites Waterford approaching the halfway stage in the season.

The Town knew they had to achieve a positive result at the RSC to put some pressure on Waterford but it was not to be with Derek Daly’s well struck goal very early in the game deciding the outcome in front of the official attendance of 1,294.

The Town had the first chance in the 6th minute but Daniel O’Reilly headed over from a Jake Kelly corner. Dylan McGlade was the next to come close for the visitors; Tristan Noack-Hofmann with the cross but McGlade’s effort went just wide of the target.

Longford were left to rue those missed chances when Waterford broke the deadlock in the 12th minute in capitalising on a poor defensive clearance that went astray. Derek Daly latched on to the ball from about 25 yards out and beat the Town keeper Paul Skinner with a clinical shot to the corner of the net.

WATERFORD: Matthew Connor; Robin Dempsey, Conor Whittle, Kenny Browne, Patrick McClean; Kenny McEvoy, Derek Daly, John Martin, Shane O’Connor; Anthony McAlavey, Davy McDaid.

Sub:- Dean Walsh for McDaid (75 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Paul Skinner; Mark Langtry, Daniel O’Reilly, Stephen Walsh, Tristan Noack-Hofmann; Dylan McGlade, Dean Zambra, Kevin O’Connor, Kealan Dillon, Jake Kelly; Enda Curran.

Subs:- Gavin Boyne for Curran (injured, 33 mins); Aidan Friel for Langtry (injured, 44 mins).

Referee: John McLoughlin (Athlone).