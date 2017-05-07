Scoreless in Stradbrook as Longford Town have to settle for a draw against Cabinteely

Longford Town came up against a stubborn Cabinteely side on Saturday evening as they were held scoreless in Stradbrook and in doing so lost further ground on leaders Waterford who are now nine points clear of the Town in the battle for the First Division title.

SSE Airtricity League First Division - Round 11

Cabinteely . . . 0 Longford Town . . . 0

Longford just could not break Cabinteely down in their failure to score on this occasion while the Dublin side also had chances but were denied by Town keeper Paul Skinner allied to some poor finishing.

Enda Curran squandered a glorious chance for the Town in the 25th minute when he blasted the ball over the bar while Skinner came to Longford’s rescue when he produced a great save to deny Kieran Marty Waters in the 31st minute.

In the 53rd minute Skinner once again kept Town in the game when he made a brilliant save to stop Kevin Knight’s header from going in while in another Longford chance Enda Curran had a free-kick saved by the Cabinteely keeper Mick Kelly.

CABINTEELY: Mick Kelly; Adam Harney, Conor Keeley, Jack Watson, Kevin Knight; Joe Doyle, Christian Lotefa, Daire Doyle, Evan Galvin; Kieran Marty Waters, Jason Byrne.

Subs:- Paul Fox for Galvin (80 mins); Cory Galvin for Byrne (83 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Paul Skinner; Tristan Noack-Hofmann, Daniel O’Reilly, Stephen Walsh, Mark Langtry; Gavin Boyne, Kevin O’Connor, Dean Zambra, Don Cowan; Cody Mulhall, Enda Curran.

Sub:- Jake Kelly for Mulhall (88 mins).

Referee: Andrew Mullally (Wexford).