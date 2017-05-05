Official opening of Ballymahon Soccer Club facilities this Sunday

The CEO of the FAI John Delaney visits Ballymahon this Sunday 7th May to officially open Ballymahon AFC’s newly built dressing rooms.

Large crowds are expected in what will be a momentous day for the progressive south Longford soccer club. The club now boasts a full side grass pitch, a state of the art astroturf pitch and now newly built modern dressing rooms.

The club caters for a large amount of players at all age levels and includes boys and girls right up to senior men’s and more recently a senior women’s team. It is the biggest club of it’s type in County Longford. The opening day will be attended by many people involved in the game, including FAI, league and referee representatives as well as local and national public representatives.

There is a Family Fun element as part of the day with fun games, exhibition matches, face painting and other activities organised. There will be a very reasonably priced BBQ which is kindly sponsored by Kepak.

The event kicks-off at 2pm and you are asked to note that there will be no parking at the grounds due to crowd safety but there will be ample parking on Main Street.