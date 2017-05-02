Shamrock Rovers score late winner as Longford Town exit EA Sports Cup

Shamrock Rovers youngster Dean Dillon scored a late winner in the 84th minute to eventually end the brave resistance of Longford Town in the EA Sports Cup quarter-final at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday evening.

EA Sports Cup Quarter-Final

Shamrock Rovers . . . 1 Longford Town . . . 0

It was a game that Rovers dominated but found it difficult to put away the chances they created. Longford, on the other hand, were limited in front of goal and created very little in the hope of springing a shock.

Just four minutes had elapsed when the Town keeper Jack Brady had to make a save from Dean Dillon as the home side started brightly.

Defender David Webster’s header then just went wide following a Brandon Miele corner in the 5th minute while Dillon should have done better in the 13th minute when he blasted over the bar after receiving the ball from Sam Boyd.

Shamrock Rovers were very much the superior side in the opening half hour and Longford had to wait until the 32nd minute to create a chance of note. Stephen Walsh did very well to cut inside and he played the ball wide to Gavin Boyne but he hit his effort over the bar.

In the 36th minute Boyne had another chance but his weak header was easily caught by Rovers keeper Kevin Horgan.

Rovers ended the first half strongly with two more efforts on goal. In the 42nd minute Shane Hanney really should have done better with his shot and then just before the break Boyd had a chance saved by the Town netminder Brady.

The visitors enjoyed a bit more possession in the second half with Kealan Dillon and Stephen Walsh causing a few problems but there was no end product as they lacked any real goal threat up front.

Rovers continued to create chances but to no avail and brought on Darren Meenan and Roberto Lopes in a bid to book their place in the last four of the EA Sports Cup.

The only goal finally materialised with six minutes of normal time remaining when a mistake led to Shamrock Rovers breaking the deadlock. The Town lost possession in the Rovers half of the pitch and in the resulting counter-attack Brandon Miele played the ball into Dean Dillon who made no mistake in finding the net to settle the issue.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Kevin Horgan; Shane Hanney, David Webster, Sean Heaney, Trevor Clarke; Brandon Miele, Paul Corry, Sam Bone, Dean Dillon, James Doona; Sam Boyd.

Subs:- Darren Meenan for Doona (59 mins); Roberto Lopes for P Corry (74 mins); Richie English for Bone (86 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Jack Brady; Aidan Friel, Rhys Gorman, Daniel O’Reilly, Mark Langtry; Dylan McGlade, Dean Zambra, Stephen Walsh, Kealan Dillon, Karl Chambers; Gavin Boyne.

Subs:- Don Cowan for Chambers (83 mins); Enda Curran for Boyne (87 mins).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).