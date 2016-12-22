Longford Town start 2017 season away to Shelbourne
Longford Town manager Alan Mathews, who will be facing his former club Shelbourne in the opening round fixture in the 2017 Airtricity League First Division.
Longford Town are away to Shelbourne in Round 1 of the 2017 Airtricity League First Division with a 7.45pm kick-off at Tolka Park on Friday February 24.
Longford Town FC First Division Fixtures 2017
And the opening home league fixture for Longford Town next season is against Cobh Ramblers who come to City Calling Stadium on Saturday March 4, kick-off 7.30pm.
The first of the four local derby games against Athlone in 2017 is scheduled for Athlone Town Stadium on Friday March 10.
Following a proposal from the Premier Clubs Alliance (PCA), the Board of the Football Association of Ireland has ratified the SSE Airtricity League switching to a 10-team, two division structure from the 2018 season.
The FAI has been in discussions with the PCA, and their legal representative Michael Cush SC, over recent months regarding all aspects of the SSE Airtricity League.
At the end of the 2017 season, only the First Division champions will be promoted while the bottom three teams in the Premier Division will be relegated.
FIRST PHASE
Round 1 - Friday 24 February: Shelbourne v Longford Town, Tolka Park, 7.45pm
Round 2 - Saturday 4 March: Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm
Round 3 - Friday 10 March: Athlone Town v Longford Town, Athlone Town Stadium, 7.45pm
Round 4 - Saturday 18 March: Longford Town v Cabinteely, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm
Round 5 - Saturday 25 March: UCD v Longford Town, The UCD Bowl, kick-off tbc
Round 6 - Saturday 1 April: Longford Town v Waterford, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm
Round 7- Friday 7 April: Wexford Youths v Longford Town, Ferrycarrig Park, 8pm
SECOND PHASE
Round 8 - Saturday 15 April: Longford Town v Shelbourne, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm
Round 9 - Saturday 22 April: Cobh Ramblers v Longford Town, St Colman’s Park, 7.15pm
Round 10 - Saturday 29 April: Longford Town v Athlone Town, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm
Round 11- Friday 5 May: Cabinteely v Longford Town, Stradbrook, 7.45pm
Round 12 - Saturday 13 May: Longford Town v UCD, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm
Round 13 - Friday 19 May: Waterford v Longford Town, RSC, 7.45pm
Round 14 - Saturday 27 May: Longford Town v Wexford Youths, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm
THIRD PHASE
Round 15 - Friday 2 June: Shelbourne v Longford Town, Tolka Park, 7.45pm
MID-SEASON BREAK – SATURDAY 3 JUNE – THURSDAY 15 JUNE (inclusive) – NO FIXTURES
Round 16 - Saturday 17 June: Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm
Round 17 - Friday 23 June: Athlone Town v Longford Town, Athlone Town Stadium, 7.45pm
Round 18 - Saturday 1 July: Longford Town v Cabinteely, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm
Round 19 - Friday 7 July: UCD v Longford Town, The UCD Bowl, 7.45pm
Round 20 - Saturday 15 July: Longford Town v Waterford, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm
Round 21- Friday 21 July: Wexford Youths v Longford Town, Ferrycarrig Park, 8pm
FOURTH PHASE
Round 22 - Saturday 29 July: Longford Town v Shelbourne, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm
Round 23 - Saturday 5 August: Cobh Ramblers v Longford Town, St Colman’s Park, 7.15pm
Round 24 - Saturday 19 August: Longford Town v Athlone Town, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm
Round 25 - Friday 1 September: Cabinteely v Longford Town, Stradbrook, 7.45pm
Round 26 - Saturday 16 September: Longford Town v UCD, City Calling Stadium 7.30pm
Round 27 - Friday 22 September: Waterford v Longford Town, RSC, 7.45pm
Round 28- Saturday 7 October: Longford Town v Wexford Youths, City Calling Stadium, 7.45pm
CUP COMPETITIONS
MONDAY/TUESDAY 20/21 MARCH – EA SPORTS CUP FIRST ROUND
MONDAY 17 APRIL – EA SPORTS CUP SECOND ROUND
WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 13 AUGUST – IRISH DAILY MAIL FAI CUP FIRST ROUND
WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 27 AUGUST – IRISH DAILY MAIL FAI CUP SECOND ROUND
