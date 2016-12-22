Longford Town start 2017 season away to Shelbourne

Longford Town are away to Shelbourne in Round 1 of the 2017 Airtricity League First Division with a 7.45pm kick-off at Tolka Park on Friday February 24.

Longford Town FC First Division Fixtures 2017

And the opening home league fixture for Longford Town next season is against Cobh Ramblers who come to City Calling Stadium on Saturday March 4, kick-off 7.30pm.

The first of the four local derby games against Athlone in 2017 is scheduled for Athlone Town Stadium on Friday March 10.

Following a proposal from the Premier Clubs Alliance (PCA), the Board of the Football Association of Ireland has ratified the SSE Airtricity League switching to a 10-team, two division structure from the 2018 season.

The FAI has been in discussions with the PCA, and their legal representative Michael Cush SC, over recent months regarding all aspects of the SSE Airtricity League.

At the end of the 2017 season, only the First Division champions will be promoted while the bottom three teams in the Premier Division will be relegated.

FIRST PHASE

Round 1 - Friday 24 February: Shelbourne v Longford Town, Tolka Park, 7.45pm

Round 2 - Saturday 4 March: Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm

Round 3 - Friday 10 March: Athlone Town v Longford Town, Athlone Town Stadium, 7.45pm

Round 4 - Saturday 18 March: Longford Town v Cabinteely, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm

Round 5 - Saturday 25 March: UCD v Longford Town, The UCD Bowl, kick-off tbc

Round 6 - Saturday 1 April: Longford Town v Waterford, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm

Round 7- Friday 7 April: Wexford Youths v Longford Town, Ferrycarrig Park, 8pm

SECOND PHASE

Round 8 - Saturday 15 April: Longford Town v Shelbourne, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm

Round 9 - Saturday 22 April: Cobh Ramblers v Longford Town, St Colman’s Park, 7.15pm

Round 10 - Saturday 29 April: Longford Town v Athlone Town, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm

Round 11- Friday 5 May: Cabinteely v Longford Town, Stradbrook, 7.45pm

Round 12 - Saturday 13 May: Longford Town v UCD, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm

Round 13 - Friday 19 May: Waterford v Longford Town, RSC, 7.45pm

Round 14 - Saturday 27 May: Longford Town v Wexford Youths, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm

THIRD PHASE

Round 15 - Friday 2 June: Shelbourne v Longford Town, Tolka Park, 7.45pm

MID-SEASON BREAK – SATURDAY 3 JUNE – THURSDAY 15 JUNE (inclusive) – NO FIXTURES

Round 16 - Saturday 17 June: Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm

Round 17 - Friday 23 June: Athlone Town v Longford Town, Athlone Town Stadium, 7.45pm

Round 18 - Saturday 1 July: Longford Town v Cabinteely, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm

Round 19 - Friday 7 July: UCD v Longford Town, The UCD Bowl, 7.45pm

Round 20 - Saturday 15 July: Longford Town v Waterford, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm

Round 21- Friday 21 July: Wexford Youths v Longford Town, Ferrycarrig Park, 8pm

FOURTH PHASE

Round 22 - Saturday 29 July: Longford Town v Shelbourne, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm

Round 23 - Saturday 5 August: Cobh Ramblers v Longford Town, St Colman’s Park, 7.15pm

Round 24 - Saturday 19 August: Longford Town v Athlone Town, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm

Round 25 - Friday 1 September: Cabinteely v Longford Town, Stradbrook, 7.45pm

Round 26 - Saturday 16 September: Longford Town v UCD, City Calling Stadium 7.30pm

Round 27 - Friday 22 September: Waterford v Longford Town, RSC, 7.45pm

Round 28- Saturday 7 October: Longford Town v Wexford Youths, City Calling Stadium, 7.45pm

CUP COMPETITIONS



MONDAY/TUESDAY 20/21 MARCH – EA SPORTS CUP FIRST ROUND



MONDAY 17 APRIL – EA SPORTS CUP SECOND ROUND



WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 13 AUGUST – IRISH DAILY MAIL FAI CUP FIRST ROUND



WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 27 AUGUST – IRISH DAILY MAIL FAI CUP SECOND ROUND







