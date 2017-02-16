Longford confront Clondalkin in Towns Cup on Sunday

Gordon Park Kingswood is calling as Longford travel for the second round of the Provincial Towns Cup on Sunday next, kick-off 2.30pm. Clondalkin are the opposition after they overcame Edenderry in the first round on a score of 26-23.

Were this a home game Longford would fancy their chances but ceding the crowd advantage will make it a tougher task. Clondalkin boast a number of Leinster Junior players from last year's squad including the formidable Paul Nolan in the second row and dynamic wing forward Nial Finlay.

The Dublin outfit are nestled in the mid table of the Leinster League Division 1B so their credentials are good. There have been a number of close games between the sides in the last six years with Longford just about holding the edge and the current squad will be hoping to boost the win ratio against Clondalkin on this occasion.

This is a big game for Longford with a lot of expectations on our pack. The backline will also have to be at the top of their game if further progress is to be made in the Towns Cup. A crucial factor will be the travelling support so as it's a six nations break weekend the team will be hoping to see as many supporters as possible getting behind them.