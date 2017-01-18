Clinical Longford reclaim top spot

Roscrea........................... 03

Longford.......................... 45

Longford went back to the top of Division Two A of the Leinster League thanks to a comprehensive win over Roscrea at Streamstown on Sunday afternoon.

Longford stamped their authority on the game early and over the course of the 80 minutes, they ran in eight tries.

This outing was the complete opposite of last week’s game against Edenderry in which every aspect of Longford’s game was tested. However, the away team used this to display their ability that they could manage a game when in the ascendancy.

The visitors may have had a 20 minute dip in concentration in the second half, but even in that period they retained a solid defence. The fact that Longford only managed to make one conversion count indicates the wicked cross wind that blew throughout the contest.

Right from the off this was always Longford's game. Two tries up after ten minutes, they were making great capital from varied and well-timed attacking runs.

Roscrea woes continued to mount as the game progressed and by the break the visitor's try tally stood at five, while the scoreboard read 03-23.

Before the conclusion Paul Gallogly crossed twice and Cormac Hughes also got a brace, while Barry Stewart, Shane Rodgers, Hubie Connolly and Donal Flynn each scored five pointers.

Despite the impressive haul the visitors went off the boil for a 20 minute period in the second half. However, a strong final 15 minutes saw the final three tries scored.

Longford dominated in all aspects of the contest, with the scrum and line out firing well, but it was when they moved the ball out wide that they really punished the oppositions.

There were fine performances across the park, but notable contributions were made by Colm Glynn, Shane Rodgers, Cormac Hughes, Benny McManus, Barry Stewart and Justin Forde.

The next outing will be more of a challenge as a resurgent Newbridge pay a visit to CPL Park.

Having secured an impressive win over Cill Dara this weekend the other Kildare men will feel they are well able to steer away from the drop zone with a win in Longford.

The men in black will be hoping to be in the pole position at the end of the season and will need all points on offer to make that a reality.

Also on the horizon is the Provincial Towns Cup 1st Round on January 29 as Longford take on the Tullamore 2nds at CPL Park.

LONGFORD: Justin Forde, Hubie Connolly, Dylan Quinn, Brendan J McManus, Anthony Hughes, Barry Stewart, Derek Farrell, Paul Gallogly, Neal Farrell, Colm Glynn, Daniel McHugh, Shane Rodgers, Cormac Hughes, Killian Bartley, Ciaran Kennedy.

Replacements: Kevin Rodgers, Micheál Bannon, Ruadhan McDonnell, Aaron Beirne, Finbar McGowan and Donal Flynn.