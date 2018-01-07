Deaths in Longford - Sunday, January 7, 2018

Teresa Mulderry, (née Leonard), Ferefad, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Hazelwood Unit, Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, in her 99th year, on Thursday, January 4 of Teresa Mulderry (nee Leonard), Ferefad, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, sisters Margaret Hoey, Mary Trew and Bridie Leonard, Teresa is deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary Golden (Dublin), sons Kevin (Castlebar) and Liam; daughters-in-law, Marian and Catherine, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many good friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 7 at 1pm in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford with burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Laurel Lodge Patient Comfort Fund care of Kelly's Funeral Directors or any family member.



Con Cashell, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, January 1, 2018 of Con Cashell, Filton, Bristol and late of Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Cafferty) and loving and devoted father of Aisling. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by Aisling, by his sisters and brothers Noreen (Geary), Maurice, Brighid (Ui Almhain), Mairead (Spencer), Bill and Tom, the Cafferty family (Bernadette Knight and Marian, Bill and David) sisters and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral service at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Corsham, on Tuesday, January 9 at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Con for Cancer Research can be made at www.bewleymerrett.co.uk.



Jeff Graham, 24 Glebe View, Longford town, Longford

The death occurred suddenly on Wednesday, January 3 of Jeff Graham, 24 Glebe View, Longford town. Jeff will be sadly missed by his partner Bernie, daughter Carla, son Jed, family, friends, neighbours and his loving family in England.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 8 in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

George McIntyre, Galbolie and late New Road, Bailieborough, Cavan / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving loving family, on Saturday, January 6 of George McIntyre, Galbolie and late New Road, Bailieborough, Co Cavan and formerly Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Reposing at Clarke's Funeral Home, Bailieborough, from 6pm to 8pm Sunday evening. Funeral Mass Monday morning to arrive to St Anne's Church, Bailieborough, at 12 noon for funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Anne's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care Cavan c/o Clarke's Funeral Home, Bailieborough. House private, please.

Deeply regretted by by his loving wife May, sons Brian and Kevin, daughter Claire, grandchildren, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.



Norman Eccleston, Corr, Cornafean, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, January 6 of Norman Eccleston, Corr, Cornafean, Arva, Co Cavan. Very sadly missed by his loving wife Edie, daughter Valerie (Aiden), sons Trevor (Yvonne), Glen (Grainne), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and all the family circle.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday afternoon, January 7 from 2pm until 6pm. House private at all other times, please. Funeral Service in Derrylane Parish Church on Monday afternoon, January 8 at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to Drumcoghill Church Repair Fund c/o Clive Magee Funeral Director or any family member.

Tommy Kiernan Derries Upper, Killeshandra, Cavan / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, January 5 of Tommy Kiernan, Derries Upper, Killeshandra, County Cavan and formerly, Cornafest, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim). Sadly missed by his wife Pam, sons James, Tommy, Ollie, daughters Anne, Pamela, Maria and Donna, sister Elizabeth McGlynn, grand-children and extended family. Predeceased by his sister Rosellen McGovern and brother James Kiernan.

Removal from his residence on Sunday, January 7 at 12.30pm to St Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Specialist Palliative Care Services, Cavan.



Fr Pat Shortt, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, on Thursday, December 21, 2017 of Fr Pat Shortt, Eugene, Missouri, United States, Pastor of Our Lady of Snows Parish, Missouri and formerly of Camber, Cloone, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Seamus ( Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters; Anne ( Portugal), Eileen (Ringsend Dublin) and Kathleen (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Burial takes place in Eugene, Missouri on Tuesday, January 9. A Memorial Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Cloone at a later date.

Pat ‘Paddy’ Malone, Balrath, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully after a long illness at Hyde Nursing Home Ventnor, Isle of Wight, on Wednesday, January 3 of Pat ‘Paddy’ Malone, Balrath, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath. Predeceased by his loving father Martin and brother Mattie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patsy, step sons Christopher and Paul, Mother Margaret, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service to take place in Ventnor for a Private Service. Memorial Mass to take place in Castletown Finea at a later date.

Pat Kane, formerly of, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, on December 26, 2017, of Pat Kane, formerly of Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Dear husband of Sheila and dad to Damien, Siobhán and Peter. Pat will be missed by his extended family, work colleagues and many friends.

Remains will arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Belmullet on Monday, January 8 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Tarmoncarra Cemetery.

