Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Edward ‘Teddy’ McGoey, The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, November 25 of Edward ‘Teddy’ McGoey, The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule, Longford, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his cherished wife Betty, daughters Mary, Kathryn (Keenan), Irene, Therese (Mulligan), Valerie, son Edward, sons-in law Edward Keenan and Colm Mulligan, daughter-in-law Carla Timoney and his very much loved grandchildren; Maria, Eleanor, Eimear, Úna, Ciara, Alma, Charlie, Niamh, Síne, Eddie and Darragh. Lovingly remembered by his sister Ursula and brothers Charlie, Ciaran, John and Gabriel, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of family, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday November 28 at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Longford Palliative Care. Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh a Anam Dílís.

Sean Doyle, Ringowney, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Swinford, Mayo

The death occurred on Sunday, November 26 of Sean Doyle, Ringowney, Edgeworthstown, Longford, peacefully at St Joseph's Hospital, Longford.

Predeceased by his brothers Robert, Kevin, Billy and Edmund. Deeply regretted by his his sisters Bridie, Maureen, and Rosaleen, brother Stephen, nieces, nephews, sisters in law, brothers in law and extended family, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor chapel, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday, November 28 from 4pm with prayers at 5.50pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church to arrive at 6.30pm. Mass of the resurrection on Wednesday, November 29 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin cemetery.

Elizabeth ‘Lizzy’ Killian (née Courtney), 19 Sli na Mona, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, November 25 of Elizabeth ‘Lizzy’ Killian (nee Courtney), 19 Sli na Mona, Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her husband Seamus, her sons and daughters, Jeannette, James, Brendan, Barry, Breffnie, Belinda, Danielle and Courtney, her loving brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Danielle's house, no 2 Sli na Mona, Ballymahon on Tuesday afternoon, November 28 from 4pm until 9pm, everybody welcome. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 29 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.

Benedict ‘Benny’ Connolly, Drumlea, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, November 26 of Benedict ‘Benny’ Connolly, Drumlea, Ballinamore, Leitrim, at St James's Hospital Dublin. He will be sadly missed by his brothers James John and Pat and his sister Mai, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Lakelands Funeral Home, Cavan on Tuesday, November 28 from 2pm until 5pm with removal afterwards to St Mary's Church, Drumlea arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 29 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Mary Kiernan (née Lee), Ballymagovern, Ballinamore, Cavan / Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, November 26 of Mary Kiernan (née Lee), Ballymagovern, Ballinamore, Cavan / Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Eugene, and son Noel. Deeply regretted by her sons Gerry, Jimmy and John, daughters Mary, Dolores, Mona, Lucy, Patricia, Christina and Claire, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 28 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Cornelius Elberse, Knockmullen, Fenagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital, on Sunday, November 26 of Cornelius Elberse, Knockmullen, Fenagh Co Leitrim. Beloved husband of Wilhelmina, Arus Carolan in Mohill Nursing Home. Father of Annemarire, Peter, Liesbeth, and father-in-law of Paul, Camilla, Mauriee (Holland). Grandfather of Bibi, Casper, Sophie and Isabell. Brother of Gerrit, Greda and Tom (Holland) and Arie and Ineke (Drumshanbo). Sadly missed by nieces nephews and extended family. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 28 at 11am in Foxfield Church, Fenagh with burial afterwards in Fenagh Cemetery.



