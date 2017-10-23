Deaths in Longford - Monday, October 23, 2017

Lawrence ‘Larry’ McGlynn, Briskill, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, after an illness bravely borne, in the loving care of his family, on Saturday, October 21 of Lawrence ‘Larry’ McGlynn, Briskill, Newtownforbes, Longford. Deeply regretted by his wife Peggy, daughters Bernie, Carmel, Rena, sons David, Michael, Larry and Brendan, sisters Nan and Mary, brother Michael, daughters-in-law Michelle, Shannon, Joanne, sons-in-law Dessie and Paul, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Monday morning, October 23 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes for 12 noon funeral Mass, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family time Monday morning, please.



Gerry Callaghan, Drinane, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred on Friday, October 20 of Gerry Callaghan, Drinane, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Teresa, adored dad of Olivia and Fiona, much loved son of Tom and the late Katie, brother of Ollie, Liam, Aileen and Ethna. Gerry will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, father, brothers, sisters, mother in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, October 23 in Strokestown Parish Church followed by burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Please use shuttle service provided from Bank of Ireland, Church Street, Strokestown, for travel to and from the residence throughout reposal time. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Luke's Oncology Unit c/o Kieran Leavy, Funeral Director, Scramogue, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.



Thomas ‘Tommy’ Butler, Effernagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, October 22 of Thomas ‘Tommy’ Butler, Effernagh, Carrick on Shannon, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the excellent loving care of the staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary, and sadly missed by his son Oliver, daughters, Angela & Pauline, daughter-in-law Esme, sons-in-law Sean and Tj, grandchildren, John, Ronan, Rachael, Tom, Conall and Sophie, brother-in-law Andrew, loving nephews and nieces, former colleagues in Irish Rail, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Monday, October 23 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 24 in St Patrick’s Church, Gowel, at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Kiltoghert (New) Cemetery.



TP Shanley, London and formerly Cloonturk, Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, October 16 of TP Shanley, Bromley, London and formerly from Cloonturk, Dromod, Co Leitrim October, peacefully following a short illness at his home in Bromley. Sadly missed by his wife Tina, daughter Mary, granddaughter Florence, son in law Sean, brothers Seamus (Ballinamore) and Michael John (Cloonturk), sisters Mary Connolly (USA), Rosie Lyons (USA), Luana McDonagh (Dublin), and Patricia Creegan (London), brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, special friend Eileen his extended family and a large circle of friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral to take place in Bromley.



Dermot Gallagher, Melvin Court, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Thursday, October 19 of Dermot Gallagher, Melvin Court, Kinlough, Leitrim. Beloved son of the late Paddy and Patricia Gallagher, Mullinaleck, Kinlough, and loving brother of Yvonne, Colm and John. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Dermot rest in eternal peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, October 23 at 11am in St Aidan's Church, Kinlough. Burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to North Leitrim Men’s Group, Manorhamilton, care of Conlan & Breslin Funerals. Enquiries to Conlan & Breslin Funerals on 086 249 2036.

Patrick ‘Patsy’ McCann, Park Road, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, on Friday, October 20 of Patrick ‘Patsy’ McCann, Park Road, Manorhamilton, Leitrim. Patsy will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Bernadette, his daughters Annie Clancy, Bernie Fox, Mary Geoghegan, Una McCrae, Caroline, Geraldine Cullen; His sons Padraig, Hughie, Kevin and the late Seamus RIP; his sister Cassie McCaftrey; sons in law, daughters in law, extended family and friends.

Removal on Monday, October 23 to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton for 12 noon funeral mass with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery, Glencar. House private at all other times.

Family flowers only; Donations in lieu of flowers to St Patrick's Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, Carrick on Shannon or Our Lady's Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, Manorhamilton C/O any family member or funeral director.



If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie