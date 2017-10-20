Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 20, 2017

Jim ‘James’ Mulleady, Barnacor, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 17 of Jim ‘James’ Mulleady, Barnacor, Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully, in the care of the management and staff at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Recently predeceased by his brother Tom. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, daughter Carole, sons Gerard, Seamus and Declan, sisters Molly (Lovell), Cissie (Duggan) and Eileen (Leslie), brothers Dan and Barney, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, October 20 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by interment in Shrule Old Graveyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to South Westmeath Hospice.



Pauline Doyle (née Murray), Farrinseer, Cornafean., Arva, Cavan

The recent death has occurred on Wednesday, October 18 of Pauline Doyle (nee Murray) Farrinseer, Cornafean, Arva, Co Cavan. Wife of the late Josie Doyle. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing children Gerard and Fiona, grandchildren Jolene, Jamie, Killian and Paidi, brother Michael, son-in-law, Pauric, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Saturday morning, October 21 to arrive at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Coronea for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace. Shuttle bus from MacSheain's on Friday from 5pm to 10pm.



Kathleen Kellaghan (née Corroon), Hill View, Rathwire, Killucan, Westmeath



The death occurred on Tuesday, October 17 of Kathleen Kellaghan (new Corroon), Hill View, Rathwire, Co Westmeath. Retired shopkeeper, in the loving care of the Nurses & Staff of Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan. Predeceased by her husband Sean and her brother Willie. Sadly missed by her loving sons Kevin and Richard, daughter Helen, brother Mickey, sister Maureen (Giles), brothers in law, sisters in law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren David and Sarah, great-grandchild Sean, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Reposing in St Camillus' Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan this Friday evening, October 20 from 4pm with removal after 6pm Mass to arrive in St Joseph’s Church, Rathwire for 7pm approx. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 21 at 11am followed by burial in local cemetery.

May McManus (née Mannion), 18 Cois Locha, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at her residence in the loving care of her family, on Thursday, October 19 of May McManus (née Mannion), 18 Cois Locha, Carrigallen, Leitrim, formerly Tully Carrigallen and Ballyglass Ballinagare Co. Roscommon. Sadly missed by her heartbroken Husband Loughlin,loving Daughter Frances (Maguire) Pottle, Ballyconnell Son-in-Law Philip adored grandsons Donal and Adrian, Sisters Teresa ,Eileen ,Nancy and Rita Nephews,Nieces Brother-in-Laws,Sister-in-Laws Relatives and Many Friends. May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday, October 20 from 7pm til 11pm. Removal from her residence to St Mary's Church, Carrigallen on Saturday, October 21 arriving at 12 noon for Funeral Mass, burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to I.C.U. Cavan General Hospital c/o Mc Guckian Funeral Directors, Carrigallen or any family member.



Jack Faughnan, Faulties, Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, on Monday, October 16 of Jack Faughnan, St John’s Avenue, Yonkers, New York, (formerly of Faulties, Dromod, Co Leitrim). Predeceased by his wife Sheila and his sister Margaret. Sadly missed by sons Sean and Stephen, daughter Sinead, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers Vincent and Stephen sisters Moira and Angela, brothers in law, sisters in law, his extended family and a large circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Barnaba's Church, Yonkers, New York on Saturday, October 21, followed by laying to rest in the family crypt.

