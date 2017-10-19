Deaths in Longford - Thursday, October 19, 2017

Jim ‘James’ Mulleady, Barnacor, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 17 of Jim ‘James’ Mulleady, Barnacor, Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully, in the care of the management and staff at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Recently predeceased by his brother Tom. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, daughter Carole, sons Gerard, Seamus and Declan, sisters Molly (Lovell), Cissie (Duggan) and Eileen (Leslie), brothers Dan and Barney, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, October 19 from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, October 20 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by interment in Shrule Old Graveyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to South Westmeath Hospice.

Gerard Fitzgerald, Lismoy, Newtownforbes, Longford / Naas, Kildare



The death occurred on Monday, October 16 of Gerard Fitzgerald, Lismoy, Newtownforbes, Longford and formerly of Nass, Co Kildare, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his mother Mary, father Joseph, brothers Senan and John.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Elizabeth, daughter Clair (Baxter), sons Martin and Joe, sisters Josephine (Cashman) and Margaret (Byrne), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, son-in-law Aiden, daughter-in-law Lorna, grandchildren Daniel, Aaron, Emer, Thomas and Leo, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his beloved pet Trigger. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Thursday, October 19 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St Luke’s Hospital.

Paddy Faul, Humbert Street, Tubbercurry, Sligo / Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death occurred on Tuesday, October 17 of Paddy Faul, Humbert Street, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo and formerly of Birmingham, England and Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at the North West Hospice Sligo in the loving care of his family.

Beloved husband of Mary and dearly loved father of Frances. Sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son-in-law Stuart, granddaughter Fiona, brother Des, sister Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, October 19 at 11.30am in the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Tubbercurry with the funeral proceeding to Rhue Cemetery.

Bridie Tighe (née Feeney), Carrigeen, Kilglass, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, October 16 of Bridie Tighe (nee Feeney), Carrigeen, Kilglass, Roscommon/ Strokestown, Roscommon, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife and best friend of Paddy and much loved mother of Patrick and Kieran. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters-in-law Róisín and Anne, grandchildren, brother Pearse, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Thursday, October 19 to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of, if desired, to Roscommon-Mayo Hospice, care of Pat McHugh, Funeral Director, Strokestown.

Kathleen Kellaghan (née Corroon), Hill View, Rathwire, Killucan, Westmeath



The death occurred on Tuesday, October 17 of Kathleen Kellaghan (new Corroon), Hill View, Rathwire, Co Westmeath. Retired shopkeeper, in the loving care of the Nurses & Staff of Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan. Predeceased by her husband Sean and her brother Willie. Sadly missed by her loving sons Kevin and Richard, daughter Helen, brother Mickey, sister Maureen (Giles), brothers in law, sisters in law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren David and Sarah, great-grandchild Sean, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Reposing in St Camillus' Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan this Friday evening, October 20 from 4pm with removal after 6pm Mass to arrive in St Joseph’s Church, Rathwire for 7pm approx. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 21 at 11am followed by burial in local cemetery.

May McManus (née Mannion), 18 Cois Locha, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at her residence in the loving care of her family, on Thursday, October 19 of May McManus (née Mannion), 18 Cois Locha, Carrigallen, Leitrim, formerly Tully Carrigallen and Ballyglass Ballinagare Co. Roscommon. Sadly missed by her heartbroken Husband Loughlin,loving Daughter Frances (Maguire) Pottle, Ballyconnell Son-in-Law Philip adored grandsons Donal and Adrian, Sisters Teresa ,Eileen ,Nancy and Rita Nephews,Nieces Brother-in-Laws,Sister-in-Laws Relatives and Many Friends. May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Jack Faughnan, Faulties, Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, on Monday, October 16 of Jack Faughnan, St John’s Avenue, Yonkers, New York, (formerly of Faulties, Dromod, Co Leitrim). Predeceased by his wife Sheila and his sister Margaret. Sadly missed by sons Sean and Stephen, daughter Sinead, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers Vincent and Stephen sisters Moira and Angela, brothers in law, sisters in law, his extended family and a large circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Barnaba's Church, Yonkers, New York on Saturday, October 21st, followed by laying to rest in the family crypt.

James ‘Jimmy’ Dugdale, Clonarney, Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, October 15 of James ‘Jimmy’ Dugdale, Clonarney, Delvin, Westmeath. Loving husband of Lucy and father of Susan, Mary, Seamus, Celia, Gerry, Lucia and Cyril. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his devoted wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers Willie, Paddy, and Sean, sister Kitty, sisters in law, much adored 18 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May Jimmy's soul rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 19 at 12 noon in St Bartholomew's Church, Killallon, followed by burial in Clonarney Cemetery.

