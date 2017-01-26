Deaths in Longford - January 26, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff of Autumn Lodge and the Palliative Care Team, on Wednesday, January 25 of Celia Smith (née McKenna), Glenmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Sadly missed by her husband John Francis, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel today Thursday, January 26 from 4pm until 6pm with prayers at 5.30pm. Removal at 6pm (via Glenmore) to arrive at St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, January 27 at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.







Sean Logan, 34 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, January 25 of Sean Logan, 34 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Sean will be sadly missed by his wife Josie, daughters Geraldine, Laura and Jacinta, sons Jonathan, Michael, Joseph and Anthony, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Sean's journey was like most, full of ups and downs, This last hill on his road was just too hard to climb.May Sean Forever Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Brian J Masterson, Walden, New York

Brian J Masterson of Walden, NY, a retired FDNY Firefighter and a resident of the area passed away Sunday, January 22, 2017, in Walden. He was 61.

The son of the late Joseph Anthony and Kathleen Farrell Masterson, he was born September 23, 1955 in Longford, Ireland.

Sympathy is extended to Brian’s wife Mary Masterson; daughter Barbara Sergiano & her husband Graig of Croton on the Hudson; daughter Shanon Masterson; son Joseph Masterson; granddaughter Sierra; brother Kevin Masterson & his wife Anne of Co Cork; sister Gemma Masterson & husband Marcelo Lenarduzzi Fort Salonga, NY; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation takes place on Thursday, January 26 from 2-4 & 7-9pm at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank Street, Walden, NY, 12586.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 27 at 11am at Most Precious Blood, 42 Walnut Street, Walden, NY.

Margaret Peggy Bermingham (née Kenny), Newtownflanagan, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the loving care of the Staff at Costelloe’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Monday, January 23 of Margaret Peggy Bermingham (née Kenny), Newtownflanagan, Newtowncashel, County Longford.Predeceased by her husband James and deeply regretted by her loving sons Seamus, Liam and daughter Patricia Merrigan, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Caroline and Marie grandchildren Mark, Aoife, Jamie, David, Donna, Tony, Linda and Shane and great-grandchildren Logan, Alyssa, Caoimhe, Clodagh, neighbours, relatives and friends.Rest in Peace.

Reposed at her daughter Patricia and John Merrigan's residence, Derrymacar, Newtowncashel on Wednesday, January 25. Removal on Thursday morning, January 26 to the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Costelloe’s Nursing Home Patient Comfort Fund c / o Peter Kellys Funeral Directors, Dublin Road, Longford.

Mary Coyle (née Furey), Lecarrow, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, in her 99th, year, in the loving care of her family, on Wednesday, January 25 of Mary Coyle (née Furey), Lecarrow, Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Henry. She will be very sadly missed by her daughters Mary Reilly (Tuam), Betty Raftery (Roscommon), Catherine (London) and Patricia Kelly (Brideswell), son Noel (Roscommon), brother Jimmy (Mount Plunkett), sister Kitty Brennan (St John’s), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, January 26 from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Friday morning, January 27 to St John’s Church, Lecarrow arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Gailey Cemetery.

Margaret Errity (née Bradshaw), Lucan, Dublin / Mohill, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Monday January 23 of Margaret Errity (nee Bradshaw), Lucan, Co Dublin and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim, suddenly at home.

Margaret, much loved wife of Gabriel, wonderful mother of David and Gillian and sister of John, Edmund and the late Albert and Aubrey. Greatly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many close friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening January 26 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St Mary’s Church of Ireland, Leixlip on Friday morning January 27 arriving for Service at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.



Rose Anne ‘Odie’ Halton (née Shiels), Fairview, The Rocks, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred on Monday, January 23 of Rose Anne ‘Odie’ Halton (nee Shiels) , Fairview, The Rocks, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, in her 92nd year.

Beloved wife of the late Andrew and also predeceased by her son Padraig; deeply regretted by her loving family, son Seamus, daughters Rose, Mary (Murtagh) and Jodie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, cherished by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Mary (Leddy), nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends. Lord Rest Her Gentle Soul.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 26 at 11am in the Church Of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private after 4pm on Wednesday please.



Tommy Martin, Monaboy, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Tuesday, January 24 of Tommy Martin, Monaboy, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved son of Lil and the late Thomas and loving brother of Helena, Una, Michael and Anne. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mother and family, brothers-in-law, sister-in- law, nephews, nieces uncles, aunts-in-law, relatives, great neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of his brother Michael and sister-in-law Mary on Thursday January 26 from 3pm. Removal on Friday, January 27 to the Church of S.S. Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.







Martina O'Brien (née O'Connor), Kerlagh, Kilglass, Roscommon / Ballinaglera, Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, January 25 of Martina O'Brien (nee O'Connor), Kerlagh, Kilglass, Co Roscommon, formerly of Corglass, Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Donal, mother Julie-Ann, sisters and brothers John (Drumshanbo), Joseph (Ballinaglera), Mary Goodman (Newry, Co. Down), Noel (Mornington, Co. Meath), Carmel Cuffe (Ballintubber), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Kerlagh, Kilglass on Thursday, January 26, from 5pm to 10pm, house private thereafter. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 27, at 12 noon in St Anne's Church, Slatta, burial afterwards in Kilglass new cemetery.

* Please note, there will be a ONE way traffic system in place on Thursday evening. Entrance to the reposing residents from the Rooskey to Scramogue Road only, signs will be in place.







Kathleen O'Hara (née Quinn), Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, January 24 of Kathleen O'Hara (nee Quinn), Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford town, peacefully. Beloved wife of Danny and dear mother of Ann and Martina. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving family, brothers in law, sisters in law, son in law Tony, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposed at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 25. Removal on Thursday, January 26 to arrive at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired to a charity of choice.

Bernard Reilly, Keelagh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 93rd year, on Wednesday, January 25 of Bernard Reilly, Keelagh, Mohill, Leitrim. Beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy), dear father of Gerard, Patricia, Helen, Marie and Pauric. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary Waikenshaw (Kent), Phyllis (Dublin) and Patricia Nolan (Newcastle West), daughters-in-law Nóirín, Martina, sons-in-law, Aidan, Gerry and Seán, cherished grandchildren Clíodhna, Diarmaid, Ciara, Aoibhín and Eimear, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Marie’s residence, Keelagh, on Thursday, January 26 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, Friday, January 27 arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, january 28 at 11am, with burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Patients Comfort Fund, Arus Carolan. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Ethna Rushe, formerly Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon / Palmerstown, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff of St Eithne's Rest Care Centre, Tulsk, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, January 24 of Ethna Rushe, formerly Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon / Palmerstown, Dublin. She will be sadly missed by her loving sister, Kathleen Dalton, Strokestown, brother PJ, Birmingham, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposed at the home of her sister, Kathleen Dalton, Kildallogue, Strokestown, on Wednesday, January 25. Removal on Thursday, January 26, to Strokestown Parish Church, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

