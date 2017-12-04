Local properties up for auction in Dublin
A one bed cottage at Portanure, Loch Gowna
The Leinster Property Auction will hold its final public auction event of the year on
The auction will offer properties for sale from across Leinster and includes two from the locality.
This immaculately presented residential farm comprises a single storey residence on approximately 20 acres of excellently maintained agricultural land.
The property includes a
The traditional style one bedroom cottage with further potential to extend to a large residence enjoys excellent lake views in a secluded countryside setting.
This newly renovated property extends to 60 sq.m. and has recently been fully refurbished.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on