Local properties up for auction in Dublin

The Leinster Property Auction will hold its final public auction event of the year on Thursday December 7 next at 7pm in The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin.

The auction will offer properties for sale from across Leinster and includes two from the locality. Derawley , Drumlish, Co Longford has come onto the market and is being offered at bids over €199,000 in partnership with Padraic Davis Auctioneering.

This immaculately presented residential farm comprises a single storey residence on approximately 20 acres of excellently maintained agricultural land.

The property includes a three bed bungalow that has recently been completely refurbished with a maintained back garden and decking as well as a number of outhouses and a large concrete yard.

Meanwhile at Portanure, Loch Gowna, Cavan another property will be offered at bids over €65,000 in partnership with Padraig Smith Auctioneers.

The traditional style one bedroom cottage with further potential to extend to a large residence enjoys excellent lake views in a secluded countryside setting.

This newly renovated property extends to 60 sq.m. and has recently been fully refurbished.