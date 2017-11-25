Prime Longford town unit goes under the hammer

The past five month period has seen a marked upturn in property prices with Longford and the remainder of Leinster experiencing a nine per cent increase.

They were the findings contained in a House Price Report released by Daft.ie.



It also showed house prices are increasing at an average rate of €50 each day against a backdrop of too few homes coming to the market.



In a statement, organisers behind the Leinster Property Auction sounded a word of warning by suggesting growth rates were likely to taper off.

“On a more cautious note, the report also shows that while property is achieving higher figures than last year, the growth rate has slowed,” read the statement.



“Compared to the quarterly increases of 4.3% seen in the first two quarters of 2017, prices rose by just 0.3% in the third quarter of the year.

“With a slowdown in the price increases, this may be a sign the market may be making more modest gains over coming months.”



The fifth and final Leinster Auction of the year, meanwhile, will take place on December 7 next at Dublin's Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley.



It will feature a string of eye catching properties from across the region, one of which is located in the heart of Longford town.



A three storey building containing three apartments and a ground floor shop unit, 45 Main Street offers the perfect blend of residential as well as commercial opportunity all under the one roof.



There is also an extension to the rear that may be used as a 4th apartment, subject to the necessary planning permissions.



The residential units include a large three bedroom apartment along with two one bedroom apartments, making the property an ideal investment property that offers a strong rental yield.

