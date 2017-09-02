Mercedes-Benz to showcase more than 100 new models and concept vehicles

The forthcoming Frankfurt Motor Show will see Mercedes-Benz showcase more than 100 new models and concept vehicles, with the spotlight focused firmly on their ‘electric intelligence’ electro mobility offensive.

Amongst the models taking centre stage will be the concept EQA compact city car - the second EQ plug-in electric concept car, designed to fit into the range alongside the full-size electric SUV, unveiled at last year’s Paris Motor Show.

Providing a glimpse of the future will be the GLC F-CELL production-ready hydrogen fuel cell car.

Other Mercedes-Benz newcomers receiving their world premiere at Frankfurt will be a self-driving concept from Smart, latest versions of the S-Class Coupé and Cabriolet, the S 560 e and the all-new X-Class – Mercedes-Benz’s first venture into the pickup segment.

Fans of the motor racing circuit will be catered for with the Formula One-inspired Coupé – the new Mercedes-AMG Project ONE hypercar.