Roadbridge puts Komatsu to the fore in Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday village development.

Komatsu is featuring strongly in the line-up of heavy-duty machinery assembled by Roadbridge for work on the new 395-acre Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday village resort being developed at Newcastle Wood near Ballymahon.





Coupled with two 80 tonne PC800LC-8 excavators – the largest machines on site – latest Komatsu Dash - 11 machines purchased by Roadbridge to carry out ground works at the site include a number of PC138US-11, PC210LC-11 and PC360LC-11 units.



Included also in the mix of machines acquired by Roadbridge, and supplied by distributors McHale Plant Sales of Birdhill and Rathcoole, is a number of construction site-specified Merlo P38.13 Plus telehandlers.

The first Center Parcs development of its kind in Ireland, the new Longford Forest project is scheduled for completion in 2019, creating around 750 new jobs during construction and a further 1,000 permanent jobs when opened.