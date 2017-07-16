LONGFORD OBITUARY: Late Breda Glennon was a superb homemaker and mother

The community rallied around the Glennon family recently as they came together to lay to rest the late, Breda Glennon, matriarch to the well known and much respected Longford town family.

For 48 years, Breda (nee Gray) had been married to Eamon Glennon, founder of the local firm of undertakers, Glennon Brothers, and this cherished mother was very much the focal point in a busy family.

Breda was born in Moyne, north Longford, where her parents James and Ellen Gray farmed. She enjoyed an idyllic childhood and delighted in the freedom and adventure that came with those north Longford hills.

At an early age she started to work in Longford town where she took up a job in Quinn Bros Auctioneers & Insurance Brokers on Main Street. She was a beautiful looking young woman and she soon caught the eye of one Eamon Glennon. They were a regular fixture on the local social scene and were wonderful dance partners. Together for half a century, it wasn’t unusual for people to stand back and marvel when this duo took to the dance floor over the years.

Unquestionably Eamon Glennon was the great love of Breda’s life and in a moving eulogy at her Funeral Mass, their daughter, Helen, told how their mother bought a pair of gold cuff links for Eamon’s 21st when the couple had only been going out six weeks.

There was a certain inevitably about their marriage and it was a wonderful union founded on the principles of mutual love and respect. While Eamon set about building up his business Breda was very much the strong support he needed and a superb homemaker and mother. She took exceptional pride in her home and in her garden.

She was a woman with a sharp intellect and was a great confidante and sounding board for Eamon as the business grew. She had a great sense of humour and was never afraid to speak her mind. She enjoyed a close circle of friends and her loyalty was without precondition.

It has been an exceptionally difficult few years for the Glennon family with the death of Eamon in September 2015 and then the sudden death of the couple’s beloved son, Niall in March this year. But Breda bore these challenges and hardships with unwavering strength and belief. She remained steadfastly strong for the rest of the family and exhibited a resolve that helped solidify the family.

Whilst Breda and Eamon made their home together on the Ballinalee Road, a large part of Breda’s heart remained in north Longford. While Eamon and the family were true Longford Slashers devotees, Breda continued to fly her Dromard colours and when the two clubs met there was never any issue as to where her loyalty lay.

Breda was a loving and devoted wife and never was this as evident as in Eamon’s final months. Her devotion was without equal and it was an enduring love story that no Hollywood blockbuster could do justice to. Eamon wasn’t the most romantic of men but he never failed to get a Valentine’s Day card for Breda.

For their last Valentine’s Day together, Eamon sadly wasn’t able to drive anymore and wasn’t able to get down the town for a card. Breda wished him a ‘happy Valentine’s Day’ and he became visibly upset. Later he retreated to the garage and Breda thought he had gone to get wood for the fire but he returned soon afterwards with a small piece of wood and inscribed on it were the three simple words: “I love you.”

Breda had a deeply held faith and there is no doubt that it helped sustain her in recent years. She was a remarkably strong woman who looked adversity in the face and took it on. She was a lifelong Pioneer but that never inhibited her ability to socialise and herself and Eamon were usually amongst the last to leave any get-together.

Breda was happiest when surrounded by family. She was an exceptional mother to her three sons and daughters and was always there for them in the good times and bad times. Latter years saw the arrival of her nine beautiful grandchildren and she truly delighted in their company. She followed their young adventures and trials and tribulations with rapt awe. She was happiest when the house was full of young voices and laughter and it certainly brought out the inner child in Breda. She was a loving grandmother and showed them all with love and affection.

Despite the family’s growing business and a busy home life, Breda always found time to get involved in the local community. She was an enthusiastic member of the Altar Society at St Mel’s Cathedral for many years and was always one of the first to be called on when local events or functions needed organising.

The late Breda Glennon passed away on Wednesday, June 28 and was predeceased by her late husband, Eamon, and their son, Niall. She will be remembered with much love and affection by her heart-broken daughter Helen (Herskind), sons Martin and David; her sister, Elizabeth; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; her adored grandchildren, Emily, Jill, Amy, Ciara, Sarah, Lucy, Eamon, Holly and Katie; daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Her remains reposed at the family’s funeral home before being brought to St Mel’s Cathedral on Saturday, July 1 for Funeral Mass and burial afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery.