Longford woman Dorothy Fox was a genuine and caring person

Dorothy lived life to the full. She took pride in her family and work and made an impact on many. She fought a brave and strong battle, but her cancer would not allow her to get better.

Dorothy took each day in her stride, no matter how ill she was, no matter how tired she was, she never complained. She always asked how everyone else was doing, it was unimaginable that someone who was going through so much could be so compassionate and caring for others. Dorothy also managed to keep her sense of humour through everything. Even when she was in hospital she would make light of her situation. I remember during her last stay in hospital, she said to me “Isn’t this the pits that I’m stuck in here!”

Dorothy was a fantastic nurse for 40 years. She genuinely cared for her patients' well-being. She had such a gentle nature. Her empathy and care never wavered. She made her patients feel at ease. She looked after many people over the years and anyone that came into contact with her, spoke about how amazing she was at her job. The impact she made was clearly seen at her removal and funeral, when a constant line of people came to pay their respects and say goodbye to her. Dorothy was one of a kind.

Dorothy was a genuine person. She was a wonderful friend to me, supporting me and my family with her gentle and caring nature. One of her beliefs in life was being authentic with people. She made everyone feel at ease. Dorothy always made time for her family, friends and neighbours. She never judged people or forced her opinions on them. She offered valuable and truthful advice and I, as well as many others will miss her deeply.

Dorothy loved music. She passed this on to her girls. Her house was always full of music. She had great involvement in her community. She helped out in many ways. For example, for many years, she brought members to and from choir practice. She was also involved in the Longford Rose Centre. She was aptly named the mother to the Roses. She even made the long trips to Portlaoise and Kerry.

I am very lucky to have so many fond memories of Dorothy. From our many trips to Kerry for the Rose, to the days she would pop in to drop off one of her famous fruit cakes and for a cup of tea or maybe something stronger! She was never in a rush home. She always made time for her friends and I am sure many others could reiterate the same.

Dorothy was a wonderful wife to her husband Patsy and an amazing mother to her three children, Grainne, Aoife and Daoireann. She laid a strong foundation for them and they will miss her dearly. She gave them so many opportunities and this is testament to the amazing lives that they have carved out for themselves. She was so proud of them.

Dorothy, my dear friend, I was very lucky to have you in my life and until we meet again, sleep well in God’s arms. I pray that he will comfort your family and everyone else that loved you. Rest in Peace.

U.B.