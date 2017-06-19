Ballinalee mourns death of Dan Tully

The people of Ballinalee recently paid a fond farewell to one of their own and one of the best loved and most respected members of this close knit community.

Born in 1937, Dan Tully lived all his life in Corlinan and it is doubtful that he would have been happier anywhere else in the world.

He was one of John and Mary Tully’s eight children and he grew up on a busy farm and quickly learned the values and a deeply held appreciation of the ways and qualities that set rural Ireland apart.

He loved the land and was of a generation that saw and appreciated farming as a vocation. He delighted in good cattle, strong turf and quality cabbage. They might seem simple things in today’s heavily commercialised world but they defined this wonderful man and set him and a generation like him apart from all others.

The rock in Dan’s life was his family. His wife Mary (nee Mollaghan) was the great love of his life and they were a wonderful couple together.

They raised their seven children and delighted in all their journeys through life. They were great role models and gave their children qualities and values that simply cannot be acquired without the guiding hands and support of truly inspirational and devoted parents. Dan and Mary were there for all the successes but also the disappointments and moments of sadness.

More recent years heralded the arrival of their 12 grandchildren and it brought a new lease of life in Dan. He was happiest surrounded by family and especially in the company of young voices. They brought out the inner child and an impish personality in a truly loving and caring grandfather.

Dan was very much the figurehead of the family and that was no better exemplified than by the wonderful eulogy delivered by his son, Jerome. It rightly emphasised the many qualities of a truly great father and no doubt he would have had an odd wry smile or two as a couple of his secrets were finally revealed to neighbours and friends in the Holy Trinity Church.

Dan’s heartbroken seven children will now support his beloved wife, Mary. As a couple they went everywhere together and his passing will leave a huge void in Mary’s life. Sadly the couple would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary in August.

Dan had a couple of obsessions and one of them was bingo and even in his illness he was a regular on the local bingo circuit. Another of his great passions was Kerry football and he liked nothing better than for the world to stand still when his beloved Kingdom men were on the television.

Whilst he might have been a man of few words, Dan had a wonderful roguish sense of humour. He delighted in good company and many will remember him fondly from his time driving the local school bus. So many people who travelled on that bus remember him with great affection. He was always the driver who made a point of talking to the shy children or whose who might have seemed a little daunted by the challenges of the academic world.

The late Dan Tully passed away peacefully, at his residence in Corlinan, Ballinalee on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

His passing is deeply regretted by his loving wife, Mary; sons, Johnny, Matt and Jerome; daughters, Kay, Noreen, Lizzie and Pauline; brother and sisters; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. His remains reposed at his home before being brought to the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee for Funeral Mass and burial afterwards in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee.