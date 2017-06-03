Longford's Dr Niall Walsh enriched the lives of many

There was wide spread shock across the community as news spread in recent days of the death of popular Longford town and Lanesboro based GP, Dr Niall Walsh. He died suddenly over the weekend and leaves a large footprint in the community.

A GP in the area for the best part of forty years – first in Lanesboro and then later setting up a practice in Longford Shopping Centre, he was widely respected and much loved for the way in which he was at one with the community. Numerous families came to count on him as a trusted friend as he guided them through some of the darkest times in their lives.

A devoted family man his sudden passing is a huge blow to his beloved wife, Breda, whilst his pride and joy were his three daughters, Emma, Zarah and Evanna. Recent years also heralded the arrival of grandsons, Harry, Freddie, and Paddy and in Niall, these yong men were blessed with a devoted and doting grandfather.

After family and his patients the other great love in his life was sport and specifically soccer. He probably travelled the world in support of the Irish soccer team and at a time when it wasn’t quite as fashionable as it is now. He was a great travel companion and he liked nothing better than to regale an audience with tales from his travels, which some times seemed to grow a little taller with each telling.

He was an enthusiastic and totally committed team doctor for the Longford Town FC club and rarely missed a match. His heart was very much wrapped up in the club and with his surgery in the building, he always kept a watchful eye on the weekly club lotto sales pitch in the shopping centre.

For a number of years the family lived in the old rectory in Killashee before moving to the old Clonbonny House in Lanesboro and in the shadow of the local GAA grounds. Together with Breda, he lovingly restored the old house and gardens and he happiest in the quiet of Clonbonny and surrounded by family.

Dr Niall was a man who made friends easily. His was quiet and very unassuming but for those who were lucky enough to have known him, he was a man who enriched any encounter and his memory will live long in the hearts of Longford people.

He died peacefully on May 27 at Mullingar hospital surrounded by his family. His passing is mourned by his heartbroken wife and best friend, Breda; daughters, Emma Boland, Zarah, and Evanna; son-in–law, Eric and Zarah’s partner Phil; grandsons, Harry, Freddie and Paddy; his extended family, friends and patients.