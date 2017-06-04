Obituary: Brendan McDermott served Longford with distinction

Former Longford Urban District Council member and retired teacher of Templemichael College, the late Brendan McDermott, who died on Friday, May 26, has been described 'as a man of tremendous integrity'.

Paying tribute, Longford County Council Independent member, Cllr Gerry Warnock, said Mr McDermott served with distinction on Longford Urban District Council during the 1980s and early 1990s.

"He also held the position of Cathaoirleach and I was deeply saddened to hear of his passing."

Mr McDermott (pictured), who died peacefully at his Farnagh Hill, Longford town, residence on May 26, served on Longford UDC alongside Cllr Warnock's father, Christy.

Cllr Warnock remarked, "My father Christy held Brendan McDermott in the highest esteem as a man of tremendous integrity and honour."

He added, "My deepest sympathy to his wife Mary, his sons and extended family. He was one of the finest gentlemen I every had the privilege of knowing. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Sympathy is extended to Brendan's wife, Mary, sons Cian, Cathal, Niall, Rory and Eoin. Fondly remembered by his adoring family, his daughter-in-law Aislinn and grandsons Dylan and Rian, his sons' partners Shirley and Marie, brothers Michael, Brian and Dessie, sister Eileen, aunt Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Brendan reposed at his home on Sunday, May 28, while Mass of the Resurrection took place on Monday, May 29 in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford followed by burial afterwards in Killashee Cemetery.