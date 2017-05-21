Drumshambo's Poor Clare Sisters mourn death of Sr Veronica

Friends of the Poor Clare sisters community in Drumshanbo were saddened to learn of the recent death of Sister Veronica Farrell, who was a native of Newtowncashel. Funeral mass for the deceased took place in the Poor Clare Convent of Perpetual Adoration yesterday, Tuesday.

Sister Veronica was born Kitty Farrell in 1924 and grew up in Streamstown, Newntowncashel, where she was one of six children. Two of her sisters would join the nuns with Sister Mel also a member of the Poor Clare’s community whilst Sr Sarto spent a lifetime on the missions. Sister Veronica was predeceased by these and two more sisters, Maisie and Margaret. She is survived by the remaining family member, their brother, Seamus, who resides at the home place in Streamstown.

The Poor Clare community is an enclosed contemplative order of nuns which can trace its beginnings back to France in the 17th century, where a group of young Irish women went in search of a religious life and were intent on returning to Ireland when the religious persecution of the day abated.

The Drumshanbo community is held in very high regard locally and many families across South Longford had strong connections with Sister Veronica and would have written to her many times over the years seeking prayer for special intentions and in time of trauma or difficulty.

Sister Veronica entered the Convent in 1956 when she was 32 years of age and up to that point had been working in Longford County Council. The nature of the enclosed order meant that visits back to Longford were all too infrequent but it is known that she held a great bond and affection for the county but especially Newtowncashel and also Derryadd, Killashee, where she stayed with relatives (the Shanley family) whilst working in the Council.

With the death of their much loved colleague, there are now just five remaining members of the Poor Clare order in the Drumshanbo community.