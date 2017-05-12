Legan and Longford deeply saddened at untimely passing of Jenny Kelly

The parish of Legan and the wider community of Longford were numbed and deeply saddened at the untimely passing of the dearly loved Jenny Kelly, Ardandra, Legan on Wednesday, May 3.

In her short life, she touched the lives of everyone who knew her with her humour, quick wit, friendship and love.



From a very young age Jenny took part in all community activities, Irish dancing, speech and drama, Community Games, ladies football, soccer - having been an Arsenal fan all her life, an altar server and Eucharistic Minister, and an entrepreneur, having started her own business recently.



Her popularity and high esteem in which she was held was evident in the huge numbers who visited her home where she reposed and at her Funeral Mass.



Jenny will be sadly missed by all who knew her but especially by her heartbroken family and partner.



Sincere sympathy is extended to her mother Mary, father Jimmy, brothers Raymond and Graham, sister Leigh, partner Barry, her good friend Trina, nephew Jack, aunts, uncles, Graham's partner Niamh, Leigh's partner Emmet, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Jenny lay in repose at her home on Friday and Saturday. Requiem Mass took place on Sunday, May 7 in St Mary's Church, Legan followed by burial in Foxhall Cemetery.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.