Longford obituaries:Mary L was a beautiful soprano

Mary Loretta Kennedy (nee Flynn) died after a long illness on Monday, January 16, 2017 in Romney, WV.

Mary was born in the Bronx on May 3, 1924. She spent her early years in the Bronx, then moved to Aughnacliffe, County Longford, Ireland where she lived until 1937 with the KiernanFamily. The late Eamonn Kiernan, proprietor of Europa Tavern in Longford town, was Mary’s first cousin. A proud alumna of Cathedral High School, she worked for the US Army during WWII and later was a secretary at J.P. Morgan. Predeceased by her husband Robert, she is survived by eight children, James W, Robert E, Thomas M, Kathleen Verdino, Joseph D, Francis X, Patrick E, and Joanne. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren.

In 1973, the family relocated to Binghamton NY. In 1977, they again moved to Fayetteville, NY. After the passing of her husband in 1984, Mary made the decision to return to Binghamton.

She later joined her son Tom at his home in South Riding VA, and upon his retirement, joined him in Augusta WV.

Mary had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of many Catholic Churches, including St. Raymond’s in the Bronx, NY, St. Patrick’s in Binghamton, NY, Immaculate Conception in Fayetteville, NY, and Our Lady of Grace, in Augusta West Virginia.

Throughout her life, she volunteered to help the church, especially St. Patrick’s in Binghamton and Immaculate Conception in Fayetteville, NY where she was a member of the choir and women’s auxiliary groups.

Mary’s talents included a beautiful soprano voice, sewing, quilting, reupholstering, oil painting, and stain-glass window making, but her strongest talent was her love and dedication to her family and God.

Visitation was held at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta WV on Thursday January 19, 2017 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, Our Lady of Grace RC Church, Romney WV on Friday January 20, 2017 at 10am. Later, date to still be determined, she will join her beloved husband at Cavalry Cemetery, Johnson City NY following a memorial service.