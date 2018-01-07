Weather Alert: Longford to endure freezing temperatures as Met Éireann issues 'Status Orange' warning

Longford will endure one of the coldest nights in more than a year, after Met Éireann issued an uncommon ‘Status Orange’ low temperature alert for this Sunday night and Monday morning.

Met Eireann issued the alert at 1pm, stating that temperatures could plummet to -6 degrees, between 9pm and 10am on Monday.

Very cold this evening and tonight with severe air and ground frost returning. pic.twitter.com/OCTEulybtW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2018

This follows a Yellow cold weather warning by the experts, when temperatures hit between -4 and -5 degrees in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It said on Sunday afternoon that the weather will be “turning very cold tonight with lowest temperatures falling between -4 and -6 degrees away from southern and eastern coasts”.

Status orange warning for low temperature pic.twitter.com/xlAK6S3kxs — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2018

It also stated that there will be “severe air” and ground frost returning.

This means that driving conditions could be hazardous for commuters in the morning, and all road users are advised to take extra caution when driving to and from destinations.

