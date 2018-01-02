Murder investigation underway in Cavan following death of Polish man

The death of a man in Cavan is being treated as murder.

Gardaí in Bailieboro this morning said they have now launched a murder investigation following the conclusion of a post mortem examination yesterday, Monday, January 1 on the body of a 40-year-old man.

He was named locally as Marek Swider, who was originally from Poland and it is understood he has been living in Cavan for a number of years.

He died following an incident at a house at Dublin Street, Ballyjamesduff at around 11pm on 31 December.

Gardai have been in contact with his family in Poland and a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed.

Gardai investigating the fatal stabbing have appealed for information from the public.

They are anxious to speak to anyone who was driving on the Dublin road, Ballyjamesduff between 10.30pm and 12 midnight on December 31 and who may have had a dash cam in operation.

And to the Polish community or any member of the public who may any information whatsoever.

To contact Gardai in Bailieboro on 042-9694570 , The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.