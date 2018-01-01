Cavan Gardaí appeal for information following fatal stabbing of Polish man in Ballyjamesduff

Gardaí at Bailieboro, Co Cavan investigating a fatal stabbing which occurred at Dublin Street, Ballyjamesduff at approximately 11pm last night, Sunday, December 31, 2017 are making a further appeal for information from the public.



Gardaí are requesting



(1) Anyone who was driving on the Dublin road, Ballyjamesduff between 10.30pm and 12 midnight on December 31 and who may have had a dash cam in operation.



(2) To the Polish community or any member of the public who may any information whatsoever.

to contact them in Bailieboro on 042-9694570 , The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



The deceased is a 40-year-old male Polish national and Gardai have been in contact with his family in Poland and a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed.



The man suffered serious stab wounds in the incident and was removed to Cavan General Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after 9.30am this morning, Monday, January 1.



A post mortem was carried out and for operational reasons the results are not being disclosed at this stage.