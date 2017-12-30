LIVE: Track the progress of Storm Dylan as it approaches Longford

Storm Dylan is set to hit the West and North West of Ireland on Saturday evening. Keep an eye on the storm's progress via this live storm tracker link:

track Storm Dylan

UPDATE: Saturday, December 30, 2017

Tonight and Sunday morning storm Dylan will track northeastwards close to Connacht and Ulster coasts. The biggest impact from the storm will be in western, north western and northern counties with west to southwest winds reaching mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 125 km/h. High seas along the west coast too with the risk of coastal flooding.

A Status Orange warning remains in place from 9pm on Saturday, December 30 until 12pm Sunday, December 31.

Stay safe everyone!

The forecast track of Storm Dylan.

Get the latest warning updates here:https://t.co/X6NncUghZ9#StormDylan pic.twitter.com/FVxhsHtwkV — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 30, 2017

You may also be interested in:

Longford Weather Alert: Met Éireann has updated Status Orange warning ahead of Storm Dylan