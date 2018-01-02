Longford District Court: Found with knife and baton

A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged in connection with an incident in Edgeworthstown earlier this year was convicted and fined €150 following a hearing into the matter.

Leonard Toska, 28 Chapel Lane, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with possession of a knife and a baton at Chapel Lane, Edgeworthstown on April 15, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Donal Sweeney said that on the date in question the defendant was searched by local gardaí and was found to be in possession of both the knife and the baton.

The court heard that Mr Toska told the Gardaí he carried the weapons as a means of protection.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said his client had the baton for four or five years and used it to protect himself.

“He had gotten into the habit of carrying a baton with him for protection,” the solicitor added.

“On the night, he was walking home from work; he has a partner and one-year-old daughter and has worked in the local factory in Edgeworthstown for the last seven years.”

Following his ruling on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him €250 in respect of the knife charge while the charge in relation to the baton was struck out.