Longford District Court: Intoxicated at Longford train station

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act was ordered to engage with the Probation Service following a hearing into the matter.

John Williams (58), St Martha’s Hostel, Knocknahaw, Dublin Road, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Longford Train Station on December 8, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Tom Colsh said that on the date in question at approximately 11:15pm , Garda Connolly received a call to attend the train station because there was a man causing a disturbance there.

Inspector Colsh said that staff at the station were having difficulties removing the man - who turned out to be the defendant - from the public facility.

The court was also told that Mr Williams was drunk and argumentative at the time of the incident.

“He was very intoxicated and abusive,” added the Inspector.

“When Garda Connolly spoke to him, the defendant became abusive to him also.”

The court then heard that Mr Williams was subsequently arrested and taken to Longford Garda Station where he was later charged in connection with the matter before the court.

Addressing Judge Hughes directly, the defendant said he had been homeless for the past 20 months and life had taken its toll on him.

“I had a rough year - I have been homeless for the past 20 months and was sleeping rough all summer,” added Mr Williams, before pointing out that he got pneumonia six weeks ago and ended up in hospital.

“I have got a break now and am living in the hostel here in Longford town.”

During his ruling on the matter, Judge Hughes said that while he empathised with the defendant’s situation, it amazed him how there was still plenty of money for alcohol, nonetheless.

“You seem to have plenty of money for drink and being intoxicated,” the Judge fumed, before ordering the defendant to engage with the Probation Service.

Mr Williams was subsequently remanded on continuing bail and ordered to appear back before the courts on January 16 next when a probation report in respect of the matter will be furnished to the Judge.