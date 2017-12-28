€473,000 for Longford animal welfare organisations

Three Longford animal welfare organisations - Hungry Horse Outside, ISPCA National Animal Centre and Longford SPCA - are to receive €473,000 in funding.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, announced funding awards of €2,560,000 to 111 animal welfare organisations throughout the country involved in protecting animal welfare last Thursday, December 21.

The payments will be made with immediate effect.



Longford Allocations

Hungry Horse Outside, Currygranny, Newtownforbes, Co Longford - €75,000

ISPCA National Animal Centre, Kenagh, Co Longford - €375,000

Longford SPCA, Market Square, Longford Town - €23,000



The Minister said that “it gives me great pleasure in awarding this funding which marks the largest allocation of funding by my Department to animal welfare organisations’.

The Minister went on to acknowledge that “these bodies provide a great service to the community in their work in safeguarding animals.

Many of last week’s recipients provide facilities for neglected animals that sadly in a large number of instances have been abandoned by irresponsible owners and the increased funding being awarded is evidence of my Department’s on-going commitment in protecting animal welfare and a recognition of the important role played by the many organisations throughout the country in safeguarding animals particularly pet and companion animals."