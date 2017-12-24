Weather Alert: Met Éireann issue Christmas Day Status Yellow rainfall warning for Longford

It looks like Longford will be experiencing a wet Christmas rather than a white one this year.

On Christmas Eve, shortly before 6pm, Met Éireann issued a status yellow weather advisory for much of the country.

They warn that rain is likely to become persistent and heavy throughout Christmas Day, Monday, December 25.

The warning is in place between 6pm on Christmas Eve, December 24 and 6pm on Christmas Day, December 25.