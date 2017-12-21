Revealed: Winner of Longford's Best Christmas Window Display announced

The title goes to Quinns Supply Stores Ltd, Main Street, Edgeworthstown

The winner of the Longford Leader Best Christmas Window Display has been announced.

Congratulations to Quinns Supply Stores Ltd, Main Street, Edgeworthstown who fended off stiff competition to win the accolade.

As their prize, Quinns will receive a premium advertising package from the Longford Leader.

