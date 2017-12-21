Revealed: Winner of Longford's Best Christmas Window Display announced
The title goes to Quinns Supply Stores Ltd, Main Street, Edgeworthstown
Revealed: Winner of Longford's Best Christmas Window Display announced
The winner of the Longford Leader Best Christmas Window Display has been announced.
Congratulations to Quinns Supply Stores Ltd, Main Street, Edgeworthstown who fended off stiff competition to win the accolade.
As their prize, Quinns will receive a premium advertising package from the Longford Leader.
You may also be interested in:
Slideshow: Some of your Christmas photos as Longford becomes beautiful winter wonderland
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on