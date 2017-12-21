Longford man to launch new golf book

Longford town based golfing expert, Mel Flanagan, will launch his new book, 'The Swing - towards a new consciousness in golf' in Andy Byrne's bar on Ballymahon Street, Longford town this Thursday night, December 21.

The eagerly awaited book is a collaborative effort with another from this parish ,Davy Byrne, who is a leading golf pro and coach based in the States.

A keen golfer and internationally recognised course designer, Mel Flanagan, discovered 'The Swing', and cracked the golf code and wants to share the secrets with all golfers. He said:"It was a eureka moment after a lifetime in the game. The results have been remarkable." Even Mel’s grandson Jack aged seven , has just won yet another competition, the junior golf section in Villamura in Portugal.

Young John Igoe PGA recently shot a 64, winning a pro-am four weeks ago in Mount Wolseley in Carlow. Another Longford man and Longford Slashers football legend, Colin Smith’s handicap has recently plummeted from 17 to 3.

Mel introduced the swing golf to Davy Byrne three years ago when Davy was struggling badly with his game. The next day Davy starts the round par, par, birdie, birdie, birdie, and putted for eagle on hole six. The simplicity of 'The Swing' was a complete game changer for him.

He then went on to win the Hollystown pro-am and has since adopted the swing, teaching it to all his students in New York with amazing results.